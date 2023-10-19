Police Commence Orderly Room Trial Of Officer Caught Shooting At Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the person in a viral video shown shooting an AK47 rifle in Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL). 

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behavior.



Meanwhile, members of the public are hereby assured that the Command will not tolerate any form of deviant behavior from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with laid down rules.

