Two Nigerian Women Arrested With Drugs In India

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Two Nigerian women, Adaze Jaye, 43, and Lagantius Chamika, 23, have been arrested with 65 grams of mephedrone by Pushkar Police in India.

A total of 65 grams of mephedrone,  65,000 Indian Rupee, and a digital wave machine were seized from them, First India reports Sunday, October 29.

The value of the seized drugs was also estimated to be approximately 600,000 Indian Rupee.

The police in-charge, Rakesh Yadav, said that police have registered a case against both under the NDPS Act and started an investigation.

Yadav added that the higher officials and the control room have also been informed.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال