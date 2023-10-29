Firms Win NCC’s N30m Hackathon Prize

The Nigeria Communications Commission, on Thursday, awarded N10m each to three technology startup firms in Abuja.

The three companies were the winners of the various categories of the NCC 2023 talent hunt research through hackathon, with a total of 12 tech startups making the shortlist – four in each category.

The three categories were assistive technology solutions for the elderly and people with disabilities; blockchain-enabled data protection solutions for enhancing regulatory compliance; and technology solutions for renewable energy in rural areas.

Knownow Africa Limited won in the blockchain thematic area, Solaris GreenTech took first place in the renewable energy solutions category, and Specx Care Limited took the top place in the assistive technology category.

The remaining startups on the shortlist in each category got a compensation of N500, 000 each.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the hackathon in Abuja, the NCC Executive Commissioner Technical Services, Ubale Maska, said the Commission would adopt a comprehensive strategy to support the inventions beyond the financial aid by closely monitoring their progress as they mature into fully functional prototypes.

Maska was represented by the Director of the Research and Development Department, Mr Ismail Adedigba.

He noted that the hackathon would be preceded by an incubation and mentorship programme, which will be designed to equip startups, innovators, and tech entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to refine their ideas.

He said, “This phase encompasses critical aspects such as determining product-market fit, navigating intellectual property challenges, and constructing robust business plans. Additionally, it offers us the opportunity to gauge the impact that these grants and prizes have had on the beneficiaries and the industry.”

He added that the NCC successfully adopted all three winning solutions from the 2020 Hackathon.