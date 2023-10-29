Channels TV Founder John Momoh's Son Marries Russian, Engagement Held In Italy

‘You are deserving of every good thing’ The CEO of Channels TV boss, John Momoh must have agreed with Rogue 77 on this as he went all grand to celebrate the wedding ceremony of his son, Tobi to his Russian wife, Eliza.

The media mogul took friends and family to Lake Como in Italy for an exquisite experience of culture and glamour which themed the wedding celebration.

It was a fusion of the African and Russian culture on a foreign soil and to all the witnesses, it was beautiful!

The hilly city of Lake Como was a perfect setting for this royal union as top bankers, politicians and businessmen who are friends of the Momohs converged on the city to partake in the celebration.

Those in the know claimed the second leg of the wedding will hold in December 2023 and its already creating a frenzy in the social circles.