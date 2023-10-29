I Will Hand Over To Owerri Zone In 2027 ..Gov Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has challenged the leaders in Owerri Zone to unite and forge a common front to enable them succeed him in 2027 when he would have served out his second term in office.

The governor reiterated his determination to hand over to Owerri Zone at the end of his second tenure in 2027 based on the Imo Charter of Equity and overwhelming support his administration has got from the zone for his re-election.

Uzodimma gave the assurance at the Owerri Zone youth and women endorsement rally held at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, New Owerri, on Friday, October 27, 2027.

He recalled that the Imo Charter of Equity is for unity, peace and fairness to all the zones and that he will use his office and political networks to implement it.

The governor urged the zone to unite for peace, to attract local and foreign direct investments to the area, noting that “unity will bring prosperity, cure poverty, provide jobs that will engage the youths and reduce violence in the zone and Imo State in general.”

Uzodimma called on the youths to shun violence, vandalism and destructions “because such behaviour will not bring anything good, rather it will bring destruction and stigmatisation to them.”

He appealed to Owerri Zone leaders, youths and women to tell those sponsoring violence in Imo State to stop and allow peace to reign. “The youths should shun violence and those engaged in it because they are not our friends,” he said and pledged to continue to uphold the Nigerian project “because Nigeria is our heritage and Imo State will not abandon her heritage.”

He pleaded with everyone to unite in order to reap the gains of bigger Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State, Dr Macdonald Ebere, said that the “governor has done well in all sectors of human endeavours in the State,” adding that “all Local Governments in Owerri Zone are standing up in his support because already God is with the Governor and nobody will take it away from him.”

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex), on his part, told the governor that all youths and women in Owerri Zone are with him, “especially as they have firm believe in the implementation of the Charter of Equity which will guarantee the zone the Governor of Imo State by 2027.”,

In a resolution/communiqué read for Governor’s endorsement on behalf of the youths and women in Owerri zone, the member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon. Akarachi Amadi, noted that Owerri zone has faith in democracy and unequivocally in support of the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Highlight of the rally was the presentation of award to the Uzodimma and wife, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma.