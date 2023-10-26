Tinubu's Election:APC, LP, PDP Chairmen Arrive For Supreme Court Judgment

The chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, Labour Party, and acting chair of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Julius Abure, and Umar Damagum, respectively, have arrived at the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja, the nation's capital. 

The party chairmen were seen exchanging pleasantries as they arrived at the sitting to hear the apex court's judgment regarding the petitions of the LP and PDP presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, respectively; against the election of the All Progressives Congress candidate, President Bola Tinubu.

Also present is the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila;  National Security Adviser,  Nuhu Ribadu and Atiku Abubakar lead counsel,  Chris Uche SAN. 

As of the time of filing this report, the sitting is ongoing and judgment being delivered 

