Breaking: Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu's Victory

byCKN NEWS -
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the presidential election that held in the country on February 25. 


The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar against the election of President Bola Tinubu.


In a verdict delivered on Thursday, the court ruled that the appeal filed by Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lacked merit.

“On the whole, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal,” Justice Inyang Okoro said.


Atiku had sought to overturn the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election as president.

