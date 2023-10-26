Breaking : AIT Kakaaki Presenter Perry Tukuwei Is Dead

Few hours after the news of the demise of veteran journalist Jika Attoh, another broadcaster and anchor of popular AIT Kakaaki programme Mr Perry Tukuwei is dead

CKNNews learnt that Perry died in Bayelsa on Wednesday 25th October 2023 from a boat mishap involving the campaign team of Bayelsa State APC Gubernatorial candidate

The entire DAAR Communications we learnt have been thrown into mourning by this latest development





Coincidentally both died same day DAAR Communications was holding a posthumous birthday service for its founder Dr Raymond Dokpesi who died on the 29th of May 2023

Most of their colleagues , friends and admirers have taken to social media to mourn their demise







