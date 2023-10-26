2023 Election: It Is Decision Day For Tinubu , Atiku And Peter Obi At Supreme Court

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the two opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party –have expressed confidence that they will secure victory as the Supreme Court delivers judgment on the February 25 presidential election today.

The PDP and the LP are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner of the poll.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court had in September dismissed their petitions against Tinubu.

Displeased, the two major opposition parties and their candidates, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP), approached the Supreme Court seeking to overturn Tinubu’s victory.





The apex court, on Monday, heard the cases and on Wednesday announced that judgment would be delivered on Thursday (today).

The Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande, told The PUNCH on the telephone on Wednesday that, “Tomorrow, Thursday has been fixed for judgment on the appeals brought by Atiku and Peter Obi.”

Reacting to the announcement, each of the three parties expressed optimism that the verdict would go their way.





The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the apex court would affirm Tinubu’s victory, given the evidence before the court.

He said, “Certainly, we are still sure of victory. In fact, our optimism is even stronger now because all the facts presented that day was in our favour. We are very confident of the integrity of the justices of the Supreme Court and we have no doubt in our mind that there is nothing to give us any iota of doubt with regards to getting justice tomorrow (Thursday).”

But the National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, disagreed, saying their candidate, Obi, will emerge victorious.

Edun said, “We are expecting victory. We have presented our case before the court and even at the Court of Appeal, we have tabled fresh facts. Don’t mind all these talks that the law cannot accommodate fresh evidence. Which law says that?

“If something has happened and you want justice, if there is still time, we will put in everything we want to add. So, we are confident we will get victory for Nigerians and the Labour Party.”

On his part, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, urged the Supreme Court to see beyond narrow considerations in its judgment.

He said, “We are appealing to their conscience to see beyond the narrow considerations that have characterised the way the judiciary has acted in recent times. That is approbating and reprobating at the same time. It is important to know that there is a country that we are bequeathing to our children and grandchildren yet unborn.

“If we have decided to say the crop office comes with a fraudulent judgment that we have seen lately and give that kind of priority over the expectations that the country has on them, then it will be unfortunate.”