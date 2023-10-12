Sex Exploit:Two Female Students Arrested For Killing Club Owner

Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of one Adeniyi Ojo.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of Force Intelligence Tactical Team and that of Intelligence Special Tactical Squad in a recent operation.

He said the two female students were suspected of involvement in a robbery operation during which Ojo was murdered.

According to him, the suspects were tracked through meticulous investigation and apprehend in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him.

“But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise.

“They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly,” the Force PRO added.

He said that the police remained unflinching in its determination to secure the people.

“Our primary objective remains the safety and security of every citizen in our great country, and our resolve remains unshakeable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly and relentlessly in pursuing wrongdoers and ensuring a safer Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Adanma Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

According to her, they attempted to steal from the deceased who wanted to have sex with her and her friend, Favour Vandora Davies, but in the process the man died.

She said she worked for the deceased in his clubhouse for about three months in 2022 until the clubhouse was shut down by government, marking the beginning of their relationship.

The suspect said that she got her friend involved in the attempt to steal from the decease when he requested to have sex with her.

According to her, the initial idea was to lure him to have sex with them in his car, on the belief that they would find money in the car.

She however said they eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretense of a having a sex romp, adding that when the deceased attempted to shout they covered his mouth with a pillow.

According to her, they didn’t know that the man was dead when they left with his phone, saying that they thought he was pretending to be asleep.

The suspects however expressed regret for their action.

(NAN)



