We Are Praying For You, Pastor Adeboye Tells Isreal

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Adeboye in a video clip shared on his X account (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace", on Wednesday, Adeboye said his prayers are with the people of Israel.

His said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

"The Almighty God, the only one of Israel will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus”.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has claimed hundreds of innocent civilian lives with thousands more injured since the war broke out last week.