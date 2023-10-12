100 Of Us Raided, Kidnapped FGC Yauri Students ..Arrested Bandit Confesses

Operatives of the Police Special Tactical Squad and the Intelligence Response Team of the Department of Force Intelligence, yesterday, paraded a total of 54 criminals/suspects arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running and murders, among other crimes.

The suspects include one Auwal Abdullahi, who confessed his involvement in the kidnapping of some students of Federal Government College, Yauri, in Kebbi State. The students were subsequently taken to Dansadau forest, in Zamfara State.

“Upon his arrest, he confessed to have participated in the kidnap of the students on June 17, 2021, which he did in collaboration with one Kachala Dogogide of Dansadau forest, in Zamfara State, who happened to be the gang leader who led about 100 men to the school for the raid.”

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, while conducting the parade of the criminals, disclosed that a gang among them was apprehended and found to be in possession of fake dollars.

He said, “the gallant operatives of DFI-IRT and DFI-STS recovered 92 different firearms, 760 live ammunition, 14 exhibit vehicles, one forged document, 120 magazines, two IEDs, one suicide belt, as well as cash sums of fake currencies totaling 970,000 US dollars, which were also marked as exhibits for the prosecution of the various cases.

Giving details of the operations, the Force PRO said, “On August 8, 2023, while acting on credible intelligence, our personnel arrested two individuals, one Abdulmalik Abdurrahman from Kano State and Umaru Musa from Kaduna State, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The arrest was a result of their possession of a whooping 970,000 United States Dollars, which raised suspicions of counterfeiting.

“On interrogations, both individuals openly confessed involvement in a counterfeit currency scheme.





“They disclosed that they had acquired the fake U.S. dollars at the cost of 250,000 Naira each from a supplier based in Lagos State. Our operatives are closing in on their supplier as we speak.

“Similarly, the IRT executed another highly successful operation, resulting in the apprehension of five principal suspects connected with the kidnapping of a Swiss national named Diego Tanner.

“This unfortunate incident occurred on May 30, 2023, when Mr. Tanner was abducted and subsequently released after a ransom payment of 2000 euros.

“The operatives of the IRT, tirelessly working to bring criminals to justice, put to use, the Nigeria Police Force’s ICT apparatus and arrested all the five principal suspects involved in this kidnapping case earlier listed.

“This operation not only led to the apprehension of the suspects but also resulted in the recovery of critical evidence; including an iPhone 12 belonging to the victim, forged documents, fake gold-plated bars, and a single-barrel rifle.





He continued, “In an operation on August12, 2023, operatives of the D STS received critical intelligence about banditry syndicates causing havoc in Gus and its neighboring areas in Zamfara State.

“Swift, intelligent action was taken leading to the apprehension of Jabbi Nasani and Zayyan Muhammad, who are both major suppliers of arms and ammunition to these bandits.

“During this operation, four AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, three fabricated AK-47 rifles, and 17 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. The suspects have already been charged to court.

“Another notable operstion is the arrest of Lamido Wakili, aged 35, on the 7th of September 2023, at approximately 10am. This operation took place in Jomaku village, Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State, and it followed credible intelligence regarding Lamido Wakili’s involvement in criminal activities.

“While Lamido Wakili has been apprehended, others involved in this case are at large.During this operation, the Police recovered 1 AK-47 rifle and sixty rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from Lamido Wakili.





“Our relentless pursuit continues as we actively seek to bring the remaining suspects to justice. Lamido Wakili will face charges in accordance with the law upon the conclusion of our comprehensive investigation.

Continuing he said, “On September 27, 2023, at approximately 08:30am, our dedicated operatives acted swiftly based on credible intelligence and arrested Suleiman Ibrahim, popularly known as Chairman Lolo, aged 40, in Rijani village, Kaduna State.

“During this operation, the Police recovered, one AK-47 rifle bearing breach number 56360611624X16, 14 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and a distinctive blue-coloured Bajaj motorcycle.

“In another significant case, on August 24, 2023, DFI-STS operatives acted on crucial intelligence and arrested three suspects, Emmanuel Ikechukwu (50), Ibrahim Isah (40), and Bijji Ruwa (35), for their involvement in gun running, and supply of arms to bandits.

“During the operation, three brand-new pump-action guns, 107 rounds of live cartridges, and three single-barrel rifles were recovered from the suspects.

“These individuals have been operating in this illegal trade since 2021. Charges will be filed upon the conclusion of investigation.

“Also, on September 7, 2023, at approximately 10:30am, vigilant operatives of th DFI-STS received crucial intelligence that led to the apprehension of one Abdullazeez Muktar Giwa, aged 35, in Kaduna State.

“Giwa was deeply involved in car snatching trade of stolen vehicles. As a result of this operation, several stolen vehicles were recovered, which included a distinctive blue-colored Toyota Hilux van, a white Toyota Corolla with registration number MKA 483 TA, an ash colored Toyota Camry with registration number XRZ 210, and a silver coloured Toyota Corolla

“Currently, Abdullazeez Muktar Giwa is actively cooperating with investigative team, providing valuable information that will aid in the apprehension of his collaborators in these unlawful activities”.

Furthermore he said, ‘”On the evening of August 6, 2023, around 8:00pm, a Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from its original location behind the NYSC Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

“Swiftly responding to the report, the operatives of the DFI-STS, armed with valuable intelligence, embarked on a mission to track down the stolen vehicle.

“Their investigative efforts led them to a concealed location in Ado, situated within Karu LGA of Nasarawa State, where the stolen Toyota Corolla was successfully located. Remarkably, during this operation, not only was the stolen Corolla recovered, but another vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus, was found in the same vicinity.

“The recovered Toyota Corolla has since been returned to its rightful owner, Mrs. Bridget Ekwerugbe, bringing a sense of relief and closure to the victim. On the legal front, the suspect responsible for the theft has been arraigned in court.

“Also, on September 30, 2023, the operatives of the DFI-STS executed an operation that led to the apprehension of one Emmanuel Simon.”