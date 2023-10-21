Senior Police Officers Set For 3 Day Strategic Retreat In Owerri

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., as part of his firm commitment to ensuring internal security stability and creating a secure environment conducive for the implementation of the Federal Government’s policies, has sanctioned the organization of the Fourth Edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers. The gathering themed ‘Fostering Economic Prosperity, Social Integration and Political Development through Enhanced Internal Security Mechanism' is scheduled to take place from October 30th to November 1st, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

The Conference and Retreat will bring together Senior Police Officers of the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police. Moreover, it will involve the participation of carefully selected security management experts from across the globe, fostering peer review and the exchange of ideas on four prominent topics under four syndicates viz Service Scheme for the Nigeria Police Force; Professionalizing the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID); Re-orientation Programme for Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force; and Police Pension Scheme: Review of Changes in Pension Scheme and Suggestion of Further Changes.

The retreat will also serve as a platform for senior officers of the Force to engage with key officials from sister security agencies, national and international development partners on in-depth discussions and strategic planning to enhance internal security mechanisms within the nation.

The Conference and Retreat anticipates the presence of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who will inaugurate the Conference and deliver the keynote address. Furthermore, distinguished guests expected at the event include State Governors, Service Chiefs, Heads of other Security Agencies, the President of INTERPOL, past Inspectors-General of Police, Traditional Rulers, and other Community Leaders including the youths, the press and CLOs.

To ensure the seamless organization of a successful and purpose-driven Conference and Retreat, the Inspector-General of Police is collaborating with Matchmakers Consult International

The Inspector General of Police, while encouraging the active engagement of all senior police officers in the country in this momentous occasion, urges them to share their valuable perspectives to bolster collaborative endeavours in fortifying internal security. He stressed that by promoting economic growth, societal cohesion, and political progress, the police can assume a central position in the advancement and prosperity of Nigeria.



