Viral Video: Outrage As Soludo's Aide Orders Thugs To Beat Up GUO Motors Driver In Awka

 Nigerians from all walks of life have taken to social media to condemn the action of one of the aides to Anambra State Governor Ossy Onuko who ordered thugs to beat up a driver of GUO Motors in the State 

The driver was alleged to have overtaken the vehicle of the official which prompted him getting him beaten to a stupor 




In the viral video trending online , the thugs were seen beating the defenceless driver

CKNNews learnt that the driver was taken to a hospital with multiple wounds afterwards 

In his defence, Mr Onuko claimed the driver was driving in a dangerous manner , hence his arrest but could not give any reason for engaging thugs to beat him 

Many Nigerians have called for the sack and prosecution of the official for inhuman treatment and violating the fundamental human rights of the driver 

Video links 

https://www.facebook.com/100094531083990/videos/3461466157441332/?mibextid=Nif5oz

https://fb.watch/nPiESsfa-X/?mibextid=Nif5oz




