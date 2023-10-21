Young Man Declared Wanted For Allegedly Killing His Leadcity Uni Girlfriend Nabbed In Freetown

Nnanyereugo Best, better known as Killerboi who was declared wanted by the Lagos State Police command for killing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, a student of Lead City University Ibadan, has been arrested in Sierra Leone!





Best after committing the act, reportedly spent over $25,000 purchasing a Sierra Leonean passport, getting a new life for himself and changing his identity





He changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel.





His photograph was widely circulated on social media platforms to aid in his identification.





Someone in Sierra Leone recognized the suspect and reached out to the victim’s mother through social media.





The mother seeked the assistance of Human Rights lawyer Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who facilitated communication with Sierra Leonean law enforcement authorities.









Following confirmation of Best’s escape from Nigeria, the Lagos Police Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Ohonbunwa, directed the state police command to declare him wanted on October 10, 2023.





Subsequently, Sierra Leonean police initiated a search for Nnanyereugo Benjamin Best, and the victim’s family dispatched a representative to collaborate with the authorities.





Best was eventually arrested on Friday, October 20, at a club in Freetown and he is currently in custody, awaiting extradition proceedings.



