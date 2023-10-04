Senate Bars First-time Senators From Contesting As Senate President, Deputy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Senate, on Tuesday, amended its rule to restrict first-time senators from vying for the position of the Senate President and Deputy Senate president.

The amendment of 3 Section 2 and Sub-section 1,2 and 3 followed a motion moved by the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, titled, “Amendment of the Standing Orders of the Senate pursuant to Order 109 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022.”

In the contest leading to the emergence of Akpabio as the Senate President, former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, a first-time senator, threw in his weight to vie for the position.

The Senate rule book states that nomination for presiding officers shall be in accordance with the ranking of senators.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال