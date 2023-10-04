Senate Bars First-time Senators From Contesting As Senate President, Deputy

The Senate, on Tuesday, amended its rule to restrict first-time senators from vying for the position of the Senate President and Deputy Senate president.

The amendment of 3 Section 2 and Sub-section 1,2 and 3 followed a motion moved by the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, titled, “Amendment of the Standing Orders of the Senate pursuant to Order 109 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022.”

In the contest leading to the emergence of Akpabio as the Senate President, former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, a first-time senator, threw in his weight to vie for the position.

The Senate rule book states that nomination for presiding officers shall be in accordance with the ranking of senators.