Mohbad's Death: Police Arrest Naira Marley

Music star, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities over the death of his former singee, Mohabd.

This was confirmed by Lagos State Police Command PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin via his X handle.

He wrtoed, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad.”

Earlier, the Marlian Music boss announced via his verified X handle on Tuesday night that he had returned to Nigeria.

He wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

CKN  News recalls that Naira Marley has debunked allegations that he has a hand in the death of Mohbad, stressing that despite their fallout in 2022, “no harm was wished on him.”

