How To Avoid ‘One Chance’ Vehicles In Abuja ... Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has advised the residents to be wary of boarding unpainted taxis, otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu,’ to avoid becoming victims of armed robbers, also known as ‘One Chance’.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, CP Haruna Garba, gave the warning at a news briefing on Tuesday,.

“I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board. It is advised that they should board only painted taxis from designated motor parks.”

“It is risky to board an unpainted taxis otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’ as they may fall victims of these robbers known as One Chance,” he said.

Garba said police operatives in Abuja, while on crime prevention patrol, rescued one Ebere Alice, who boarded a Golf taxi and was robbed by the driver and the gang members of her belongings before dropping her off.

He said that the police gave the hoodlums a hot chase, halted the vehicle and arrested three suspects.

“They include Sylvester Attah, the gang leader, who has been into One Chance robbery for the past three years, Olalekan Salihu, and Gabriel Okwashi.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and the Golf car with Reg. No TKP 624 AA used in committing the crime was recovered. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Garba said police operatives from Mabushi Division, acting on a credible intelligence, also arrested one Samuel Vincent, a member of a robbery gang, who specialises in robbing unsuspecting taxi passengers of their belongings.

“The suspect was about to be lynched by an angry mob before Police intervention.

‘’The suspect, alongside three others currently at large, had picked a woman (name unknown) from Karmo heading to Lugbe, and then diverted the vehicle to Mabushi area and dispossessed the victim of her belongings.

“The suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and the car used in perpetrating the crime has been recovered. Suspect is cooperating with the police on how to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” he said.

The CP also explained that police operatives from Mabushi Division, acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested four other suspected armed robbers.

He said that the suspects included Oluwatobi Precious (an ex-convict), Theophilous Elkana, Ibrahim Usman and Umar Ibrahim, an ex-convict.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects robbed motorists of their phones while in traffic jam around Mobil filing station, Mabushi and zoomed off in a getaway golf car.

“Suspects confessed to the crime, while the said Golf car with Reg. No. DKA 288 RY, grey in colour, an Iphone 14 Pro Max and several ATM cards bearing different names and substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from them,” Garba said.

He said police operatives from Lugbe Division, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested one Emmanuel Abraham also known as ‘Mosquito’, a wanted and notorious armed robber/cultist linked to various cases of armed robbery/culpable homicide and other cult activities within Lugbe and environs.

“The suspect whose cohorts are presently in prison for robbery of one Mrs Abiodun Okunde, since 29th October, 2020 will equally be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Garba said that the police operatives from Kabusa Division trailed and arrested one Adamu Idris, also known as Idi, a wanted and notorious kingpin responsible for series of kidnapping around Galadimawa/Apo, Lokogoma and Kabusa axis.

“The suspect, who was sighted at Okada Junction, Kabusa, took to his heels, was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

“During interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member of a 5-man gang, whose other members are currently at large,” he said.