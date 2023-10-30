Police To Probe Rivers Assembly Complex Drama

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force said they have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Monday.

This was made known in a statement shared on the X account of the NPF on Monday.

The police also assured the public that immediate action would be taken against those responsible for the security situation.

The statement read, “We're aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter. We've launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate actions against those responsible. Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority. #RiversSecurity”

The Rivers State House of Assembly was on Sunday night set ablaze over the alleged move to impeach the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

It was gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25pm, causing a fire in the building.

CKNNews had earlier reported that there were gunshots and firing of teargas within the Assembly Complex on Monday as some lawmakers sat to begin an impeachment process on Fubara.



