Revealed : Why Wike Is Fighting Gov Fubara

The political marriage between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has hit the rock barely six months after a tranfer of power between the duo.

The alleged crack, CKNNews gathered was sequel to Wike’s overbearing nature and control of things in the state he relinquished power from on May 29, despite serving as FCT Minister.

Stakeholders in the state had expressed concern over seemingly slow pace of effective governance barely six months after Fubara was sworn-in to office. This is as rumours of impeaching the governor is thickening.

A source in the state Assembly said that plans were orchestrated to first impeach the state Assembly leader, Edison Ehie, who is said to have been opposing former governor Wike’s dictatorial tendencies.

In the meantime, the Assembly complex has been taken over by the police with over 17 armoured vehicles with stern looking security personnel stationed around it which later led to the impeachment of the Speaker

It was gathered that Wike was not happy with Fubara’s move to revive Shonghai Farm and other initiated programs that will benefit the people.

Shonghai was initiated by former governor Chibuike Amaechi, who has been in festering crisis with Wike.