New Speaker Emerges In Rivers , As Fubara Sacks All LG Chairmen

byCKN NEWS -
A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie has announced his emergence as the new Speaker.


He said his faction of lawmakers elected him to the new position following the crisis at the House of Assembly.


This comes hours after Mr Edison was removed as Leader of the House and suspended by another group of lawmakers at the Assembly complex.


The lawmakers accuse him of masterminding the fire incident, which led to the destruction of the assembly chambers in a bid to stop the house from resuming the plenary.


Mr. Ehie who represents Ahoada East Constituency-2 is also the former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.


He was elected as a lawmaker in 2015.

Meanwhile report has it that the Governor has sacked all the Local Government Chairmen in the State 

CKN NEWS

