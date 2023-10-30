PDP National Woman Leader Dies

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced the death of its National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, describing it as a devastating loss.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and posted on the official X handle of the PDP on Sunday, October 29.

The statement read, "The National Working Committee and indeed the entire Peoples Democratic Party family is utterly devastated over the death of the National Woman Leader of our great party, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

"Our hearts bleed! Our party and nation have lost one of our best and brightest. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State, and indeed the nation.

"Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering, and magnificent in all spheres. She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author, and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth, fought for justice, equity, and fairness, and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria."

The statement added, "The PDP will always remember her tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild, and redirect our nation from misrule.





"The PDP commiserates with her immediate family, the people of Ikun in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, the academic community, the Cross River State Chapter of the PDP, and the people of Cross River State."