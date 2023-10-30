Female Prof Murdered At Minna University





A female lecturer with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state, Dr. Mrs Adefolalu Funmilola was Sunday morning found slaughtered in her room in the Gbaiko area of Minna.

The deceased was said to be from the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

The deceased was said to be already an Associate Professor and was expected to be promoted to Professor before the end of this year when the Council of the university dissolved and must have been reconstituted.

It was gathered that the death blew into the open when members of her Church visited her home when she was not seen in the church service.

An eye witness told our Correspondent that sensing that she was indoors, the door of her room was forced open and she was found dead.

“When members of her Church go to her residence, they sense she could be in and have to force her door open only to see her in her pool of blood.

“She was found with her throat slit and knives found beside her,” the eye witness declared.

Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan confirmed the incident to Journalists.

“It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. we can not sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna.

“The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome”

He said,” 0n 29/10/2023 at about 1000hrs, some friends of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her on the phone and unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.

“Two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.

“The body was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead. The unfortunate incident is under investigation”, the PPRO declared.