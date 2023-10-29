Imo Agog As IG Egbetokun Arrive Owerri For 2 Day Retreat For Senior Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has arrived Owerri , Imo State capital in preparation for the two day retreat and conference for Senior Police officers

Egbetokun arrived in a Chopper this evening accompanied by some senior police officers

CKNNews which is on ground for the event reports that the conference which is being held in Owerri for two consecutive years is for senior officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above





Some of the senior Police officers seen in Owerri on Sunday were some DIGs , AIGs and Commissioners of Police including Ogun State CP Alamatu

The conference will be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma

It will be rounded up with a gala night on Tuesday 1st November 2023



