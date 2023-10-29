Imo Agog As IG Egbetokun Arrive Owerri For 2 Day Retreat For Senior Police Officers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has arrived Owerri , Imo State capital in preparation for the two day retreat and conference for Senior Police officers 

Egbetokun arrived in a Chopper this evening accompanied by some senior police officers 

CKNNews which is on ground for the event reports that the conference which is being held in Owerri  for two consecutive years is for senior officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above 



Some of the senior Police officers seen in Owerri on Sunday were some DIGs , AIGs and Commissioners of Police including Ogun State CP Alamatu 

The conference will be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma 

It will be rounded up with a gala night on Tuesday 1st November 2023


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال