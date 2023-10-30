Car Wash Attendant Crashes Customer's Car

A car wash attendant on Sunday escaped death after crashing a customer's car in the Rumueme area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A Facebook user, Justice Ori, made this known in a post, stating that the car washer was trying to test his driving skills before the accident.

Sharing photos from the incident, the user said, "Happened this afternoon in Rumueme area of Port Harcourt. A Man drove his car to car wash, the car washer after washing the car decided to test his driving experience, the next thing we saw him and the car inside the drainage. 

"It took the help of people around to bring him out as he narrowly escaped death. The car has sustained scratches meanwhile the owner of the car is unaware of the incident as the time of this post."

