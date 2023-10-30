Explosion Rocks Rivers Assembly As Gov Fubara , Wike's Rift Deepens

An explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

It was gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25pm, causing a fire in the building.

Though the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not be reached on her mobile, a senior police officer confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Meanwhile veteran journalist Dele Momodu posted this on the alleged the rift between Governor Sim Fubara and his political godfather Nyesom Wike on his social media handle

"Fight started between Wike and his Governor Sim Fubara. According to a source Wike want to use the House of Assembly to impeach Gov. Fubara for his selfish reasons.

Sim Fubara has been enduring the excesses of Nyesom Wike but cannot take it any longer.

As a matter of fact, Sim Fubara almost resigned as Governor but because the deputy is loyal to Felix Obuah, the former state chairman of PDP, he was asked to sheathe his sword.





But the confusion in the state House of Assembly today against tomorrow's plenary is to actually remove the leader of the house, Ehie Edison who has refused the idea of impeaching Sim Fubara.

So the game of thrones tomorrow is to hand twist the members loyal to wike from doing their bidding.

The battle for control of Rivers state is on."

Video clip of the scene of the bombing

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid024SfNqg9N6QCXpioZb8nD6s2t6WKqjkKt215Tg8D7WbLUEM4jk46La9x8nYNxVmWZl&id=100000618539039&mibextid=Nif5oz





