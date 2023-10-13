Man Stabbed To Death In Ebonyi State By His In-law After He Married Second Wife

A middle aged man identified as Onwe Uchenna has been allegedly stabbed to death in Ebonyi State after he reportedly married a second wife, Igbere TV reports.

It was gathered that the ugly incident happened at Ohagelode Ishieke market square in Mbeke Development Center of Ebonyi Local Government Area.

According to a resident of the village, Israel Idenyi who narrated the ugly incident to our reporter, the man had an issue with his first wife and he was invited by the wife's family to come for peace settling.

The source said during the peace talk, the issue escalated between him and the wife's brother which the brother angrily left the scene without anybody knowing what he had in mind.

According to him, "It was in the midnight, around 2:24am that we heard someone shouting pronouncing the wife's brother name."

"We have to come outside, we saw him lying down in the pool of blood. Luckily we met him while he was still alive. He narrated before dying that the wife's brother came back wearing black and attacked him with a knife".

He further said that the first wife has been arrested by security operatives.