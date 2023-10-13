Why Olukayode Is Not Qualified To Be EFCC Chairman...Barr Daniel Bwala

A human rights lawyer and spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign Barr Daniel Bwala has given reasons why the appointment of the new EFCC Chairman is a breach of the constitution

He posted this on his Twitter handle

@BwalaDaniel

The appointment of Olukayode as EFCC Chairman by PBAT is unlawful and illegal. It runs foul of the provisions of Section 2 of the EFCC ACT which requires that the person to be appointed as EFCC Chairman must amongst other things have





1. Been a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency,





2. Must have 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement, and





3. Must not be below the rank of assistant commissioner of police





Olukayode is a private legal practitioner and has never worked or belong to any security or law enforcement agency as a member





He does not have 15 years cognate experience as a law enforcement officer and





His private legal practice years cannot be equated to the rank in law enforcement. Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act.





HE ONLY HAS A STINT AS CHIEF OF STAFF OF MAGU AND LATER BECAME A SECRETARY OF THE COMMISSION, ALL OF WHICH LAST FOR LESS THAN 6 YEARS





This government never cease to amaze Nigerians. Who knows, maybe he is being appointed for a mission. God help NIgeria