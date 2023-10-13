Three Rescued, Residents Scoop Fuel As Tanker Falls On Otedola Bridge

Three passengers were rescued in Lagos from the scene of a falling tanker on Otedola Bridge, Berger area of the State on Thursday.

The fuel-laden tanker overturned and trapped a 14-seater bus belonging to a company that conveyed the passengers.

The situation forced residents of the area to scoop fuel, notwithstanding the huge risk associated with the act.

The articulated vehicle lost control while conveying Diesel outward to Lagos Capital Oil Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Berger, Lagos impeding movement.

— Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) October 12, 2023

Emergency officials including the Lagos State Fire Service were on the ground to quench the fire to avoid a major disaster in the area.

The Lagos State Fire Service confirmed the incident on its X handle.

“Lagos State Fire Service @LagosRescue is currently mitigating spillage from a 33k liters tanker which reported accidentally lost control while conveying Diesel outward Lagos Capital Oil Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Berger, Lagos impeding movement at this hour,” the post read.

“The tanker is also trapping a 14 seater company’s bus whose three occupants have been safely evacuated with neither injury nor death.”

The State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, also confirmed the incident in a terse statement.

Upon receiving the report, Omotoso said the state government “received an alert about the above-captioned scene and have activated the State Emergency Response Plan.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until repairs are fully completed.”

This is not the first time there have been accidents on the Otedola Bridge.