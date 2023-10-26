Labour Party Demands Sack, Probe Of Tinubu’s Minister

The Labour Party has asked President Bola Tinubu to relieve the Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, of her appointment over her alleged failure to concentrate on her job.

The party equally urged security agencies to invite her for questioning over her alleged role in the contrived crisis within its ranks.

National Youth Leader of the party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, made the demand on behalf of the party at a media parley in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ahanotu said, “We are therefore calling on the present government to relieve Onyejeocha of her ministerial role as she has lost focus, and she has refused to concentrate on the assignment given to her.

The leadership of the Labour Party also drew the attention of Nigerians to what it called an “unholy alliance” between Onyejeocha and some of its expelled members led by Chief Lamidi Apapa, whose purpose is to ensure that crisis is sustained perpetually in the party.

