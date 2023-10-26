LASG To Prosecute IVD CEO Ikechukwu Ogbonna Over Alleged Killing

Lagos State Government, through the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has filed a case of involuntary manslaughter against Lagos-based auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja.

The charge is a result of the death of his wife, Abimbola who died in a fire incident at their residence in the Lekki area of the State.

The charge has been amended to include another count charge

DPP is accusing the auto dealer of involuntary manslaughter, which is contrary to Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos.

Ikechukwu has pleaded not guilty to the charge and the trial has commenced before Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay.

DSP Fetuga Olatunji, who was led in evidence by counsel to the Lagos State Government, confirmed that it was late Abimbola who filed a petition against her husband before her demise.

According to DSP Olatunji, “The AIG gave a directive to effect the arrest of the defendant (Ikechukwu) for attempted murder, threat to life, domestic violence, and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

“When we learnt that the matter was reported at the Ajah Police Station, a signal was sent that both the case file and the suspect be transferred to the zonal headquarters.

“My team obtained a statement from Abimbola’s mother because she (Abimbola) was not in the right state of health.

“However, two days later, and while waiting for the case file alongside the suspect to be brought to Zone 2, another information came that Abimbola had died.

“At that point, the AIG ordered that the matter should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, for proper investigation.”

Meanwhile, during cross-examination by counsel for the defence, Victor Ogunde (SAN), the witness stated that he and his team were unable to obtain from the defendant (Ikechukwu) on the reason that he was nowhere to be found and that his phones were switched off.

In his words: “Every concluded investigation must have a police report.

“The reason we didn’t have a report is because the investigation on the case was not concluded by us.”

Subsequently, Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay admitted the Index to the case file, Entry of the case, Minute sheet, Statement of the witness of the complainant, Certified True Copy, CTC, of the petition, and copy of the signal to the Ajah Police Station in evidence.

The matter has been adjourned till December 13, 2023, for continuation of trial.