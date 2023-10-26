Woman Goes Missing During Church Service In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has said it is investigating the sudden disappearance of a 54-year-old woman, Eno Okon, who allegedly went missing on August 11 while attending the annual programme of a Pentecostal church along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that the woman, who is a resident of Adesan in the Mowe area of the state, offered to follow her neighbour who invited her to the programme.

After some hours into the programme, Eno was said to have told her neighbour she was sitting with that she wanted to visit the restroom.

The neighbour who noticed she did not return after a long time decided to look around for her but could not find her.

While speaking on Wednesday, her husband, Okon, said efforts to locate her whereabouts since then had been futile.

He said, “My wife and I used to live in Lagos before we relocated to Mowe. I was not at home when her neighbour invited her that night. She was also not the only one who followed her, the woman invited other neighbours who followed her to the programme.

They all sat together so that they wouldn’t miss each other. When it was around 2am, she told them that she wanted to urinate. When she did not return, they started to look for her.

They later thought she had gone home. It was when they got home that they discovered that she was not at home. When I got to know, I went to meet the woman and we went back to the church to look for her. We also went to Sagamu when we thought she mistakenly followed another bus from there.”

He added that the church’s leadership was also informed about the development.

He said, “When we could not find her, we went to the police stations in Mowe, Sagamu and the one located on the church premises. We also reported to a pastor in the church. After reporting to them, they pasted her picture at the entrance of the gate. They also announced it during the Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday which is the third day of the programme.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said she was not aware of the report.

“I am not aware. You can send a text for me to do a follow-up.”

She did not respond to the text message sent to her as of the time of filing this report.