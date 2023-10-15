Kidnapping: Christ Apostolic Church Bars Members From Travelling In Branded Buses

The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria has called on members of the church across districts to avoid travelling in their branded vehicles.

The church’s General Secretary, Pastor E. Mapur, made the call in a circular issued to all CAC regional district supervisors and pastors on Friday.

The circular further directed each church assembly to engage the services of armed mobile police officers if they wished to travel in their branded vehicles.

It read, “The rate at which kidnapping incidents of church members, especially in branded vehicles/buses of the church, has become a source of concern to the church authority. The most recent is the incident of the Christ Apostolic Church Oke-Igan choir, whose members were abducted in Ondo State