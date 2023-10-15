Burna Boy Heaviest Marijuana Smoker I’ve Ever Seen ...Grammy Award Winner Ed Sheeran

Grammy-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran has opened up on his experience with Nigerian singer and frequent collaborator, Burna Boy’s smoking escapade.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the ‘Shape Of You’ crooner recounted walking into the studio and getting confused by the air pollution of Burna Boy’s smoking.

He said that was the most weed he has ever seen anyone ingest.

Ed Sheeran said, “There’s an artist that I work quite a lot with called Burna Boy. I would say he is… That’s the most I’ve seen anyone ingest weed.

“He came to the studio and I had a gig late on in the night. And it was very much chilled there [the studio], the door was closed. It was just smokes, smokes, smokes. And I remember walking in there to get a thing. It felt like I was not quite there [laughs].

