How Mob Almost Lynched Me Over ‘Missing’ Genital ..Abuja Housewife

A housewife, Rahab Emmanuel, has lamented how she was almost lynched by a mobs who accused her of ‘stealing’ a man’s genital at Gosa village along Airport Road, Abuja.

Emmanuel, 37, a mother of four, while narrating the incident to the FCT commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Mr Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, who visited her to get her own side of the incident on Saturday, said she was wrongly accused of ‘stealing’ someone’s genital in the area.

She told the PCC commissioner that she was invited by a neighbour to come and wash clothes of her children, and she met a man standing at a kiosk who gave her N200 to buy biscuit for her accompanying kid.

She said as she was moving around trying to trace the house of the woman who invited her to come and wash clothes for her, suddenly the man who gave her N200 to buy biscuit raised the alarm that his genital had stopped functioning.

According to her, upon hearing about the incident, some youth in their large numbers rushed to the vigilante office where they went to report the matter and started beating her.

“It was at the vigilante office that the boys were beating me after they tied my hands. Even when I picked up my phone to call my husband, they seized the phone from me,” she added.

She said it was some neighbours who identified her that quickly put a call across to her husband who immediately arrived at the scene and reported the matter to the police.

The FCT PCC commissioner, Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, who said the matter has been reported at the Trademore Estate Police Division, urged the police authorities to swing into action to ensure justice is done to the woman.

He also cautioned members of the public to stop engaging in jungle justice over any suspect accused of genital theft, saying some innocent people that were wrongly accused of stealing genital have lost their lives for what they did not do.