No Ransom Paid To Secure Release Of Four Abducted Female Students ..Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that no ransom was paid to the abductors of four female students of the Nasarawa State University Keffi before they were rescued by the military.

Governor Sule made this known after paying a thank-you visit to the Commandant of the 177 Guard Battalion, Keffi.

According to the governor, neither the NSUK authorities nor the military paid any ransom before the abducted students were rescued.

Sule, however, told journalists that he was at the barracks personally to convey the appreciation of President Bola Tinubu to the commandant for their efforts in rescuing the girls.

He equally expressed appreciation seeing the girls in good health, with their parents making arrangements to receive their daughters back.