Breaking : Tribunal Sacks Nasarawa State Governor Sule, Declares PDP Candidate Winner

Nasarawa State Governor Election Petition Tribunal has declared Rt.Hon Davematics David E Ombugadu of PDP as the winner of Nasarawa State Governorship Election held in March

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt for alleged over voting, disruption of votes, among other irregularities.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, declared Abdullahi Sule the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State in March.

Prof Ishaya Tanko, the INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.

