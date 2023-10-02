Breaking: Diezani Madueke Granted £70,000 Bail In Alleged £100,000 Bribery Trial In UK





Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom on Monday, over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The district judge, Michael Snow, granted Alison-Madueke a £70,000 bail.

Snow further imposed other terms on Alison-Madueke including an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.

During her appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court, she provided her name, date of birth, and address.

Although she did not formally enter a plea, her attorney, Mark Bowen, informed the court that she would plead not guilty, Reuters reported.

Her next court appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court, which deals with serious criminal cases, on October 30.

In August, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it suspected Diezani had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

In a statement published on its website, NCA said Diezani “is alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.



