Report reaching CKN News have it that renowned academician Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu CON, CFR is dead

The distinguished Nigerian Professor of Medicine died this Morning in Maiduguri, Borno State at age of 92.

Prof. Emeritus Umaru Shehu during his life time served as the VC of University of Nigeria Nsukka, DVC and Pro-VC at ABU Zaria, served as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of BUK and UNILAG, Sole Administrator of UNIMAID among many others.

More details later