Breaking : Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For NCC, NIPOST , NIGComsat etc

byCKN NEWS -
0


President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:

(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida

(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji

(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi

Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu's determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria's proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation's economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال