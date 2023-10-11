Who Is Aminu Maida , New NCC EVC ? ( Brief Resume)

Aminu Maida is the Executive Director, Technology & Operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

A seasoned-technical professional with over 15 years’ multi-functional and international experience in FinTech & Telecoms & Enterprise Technology.

Prior to his appointment at NIBSS, Aminu was CTO at the Nigerian based FinTech Arca Payments Network and Senior Manager at Cisco Systems UK.

Aminu holds an MEng in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College London and a PhD in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath UK.

Wada Maida's father was Chief Press Secretary to Buhari when the latter was Head of State.

CKNNews gathered that his father was also a former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN)



