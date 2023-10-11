Who Is Aminu Maida , New NCC EVC ? ( Brief Resume)

byCKN NEWS -
0



Aminu Maida is the Executive Director, Technology & Operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). 

A seasoned-technical professional with over 15 years’ multi-functional and international experience in FinTech & Telecoms & Enterprise Technology.

Prior to his appointment at NIBSS, Aminu was CTO at the Nigerian based FinTech Arca Payments Network and Senior Manager at Cisco Systems UK. 

Aminu holds an MEng in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College London and a PhD in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath UK.

Wada Maida's father was Chief Press Secretary to Buhari when the latter was Head of State.

CKNNews gathered that his father was also a former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال