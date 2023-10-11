Woman Who Slept With 300 Men In One Year Loses ‘corporate’ Job

A 26-year-old Australian woman, Annie Knight, has reportedly lost her corporate job after her work discovered her secret OnlyFans account.

According to DailyMail, she shared her experience on SBS’ Insight on Tuesday, saying she was shocked she was dismissed from a corporate role.

Knight, who claims to be in the top 0.4 per cent of creators on OnlyFans, said she did have apprehensions when she first ventured into the platform but didn’t think she would lose her job.

“Yes, that was definitely my number one concern when I first started my account. And the last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans,” she shared.

Unfortunately for Knight, these fears materialised a few years down the line.

“I had just started a new job. I was on day five, and I actually went home sick that day, and I received an email saying termination of contract,” she explained.

The email contained screenshots from her OnlyFans account, along with three reasons for her dismissal.

The reasons cited included allegations she falsely claimed having a side business, did not seek the company’s permission to run this side venture and shared ‘online pornographic images’ of herself with ‘crude language’.

The company said they deemed it unacceptable.

Asked if she contested this decision, Knight responded, ‘I did, only because by day five I hated the job so much that I wasn’t going to fight the ruling. But I was definitely very upset and very angry at the decision.’

The former marketing manager started her OnlyFans in September 2020, in a bid to save money to buy a house but had never expected it to become so lucrative so quickly.

Within a month Annabelle made thousands, and continued to use it for the next 18 months as a side project to her full-time job, averaging $1,794-a-month.

She now makes around $969 a day sharing saucy photos of herself online.

“I am pleased to [have been fired] an extent, I’m a lot happier now and have a lot more freedom,’ Annabelle told Jam Press.

“I’m earning a considerable amount more now than I was at the other job.’

Earlier this year, Annie appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show to discuss her X-rated antics, and boasted of sleeping with 300 men and women in the span of a single year.

“I’m down to try anything,’ she said, confirming she does ‘pretty much everything’ on her OnlyFans account.

Annie confessed to bedding five different people in one day, explaining she finds men on dating apps and also has a roster of ‘regulars’ she romps with.

“I feel empowered afterwards,’ she said. ‘Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good.”

The beauty went on to tell a story about sleeping with an incredibly well-endowed man ‘who was quite girthy’.

Taking things even further, Annie boasted about having sex ‘under a restaurant table’ while out on a date.

‘We’d finished dinner and were up to dessert,’ she said cheekily.

She also said sometimes when she’s out in public she ‘can’t wait’ to have sex and will have to drag a lover to the bathroom to take care of things.