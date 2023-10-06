Breaking : Kidnapped Ondo Church Members Regain Freedom After Payment Of N50m Ransom

Barely a week after their abduction, members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State have been set free on Thursday evening.

It was gathered that the victims were released after their families paid the sum of N50 million ransom.

The victims were kidnapped at the Elegbeka area in the Ose Local Government Area of the state, while travelling to Ifon, along the Benin-Akure Expressway last Friday.

According to a family source, they were released at the same Elegbeka area where they were kidnapped last week.

More details later…