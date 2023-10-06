Police Didn't Extend An Invite To Me Before Placing N1m Bounty On My Head ..Mohbad's Friend, Primeboy

Owodunni Ibrahim, a close friend of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has described as false the claim by the Police that his failure to honour invitation necessitated him being declared wanted.

CKNNews reports that Primeboy was declared wanted on Wednesday after allegedly failing to show up at the police station two weeks after an invitation was sent to him in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Mohbad.

Primeboy, who turned himself in for investigation less than 24 hours after, has, however, denied the claim of receiving any invitation from the police.

While speaking with TVC, he said there was no way he could have ignored the police invitation if he had received any.

He stated that he was already contemplating paying a visit to the police following accusations about him flying on social media, even before he was declared wanted, but was admonished to exercise patience.

He said, "That's a big lie. How will I receive any message from the police and refuse them? Even before this wanted issue, I even wanted to turn myself in. I want to go and explain myself at the station because people started accusing me wrongly, but the people I called said I should chill and wait for the police to invite me. So I kept on waiting and suddenly I just found myself wanting online yesterday."

He also accused Omowunmi, the wife of late Mohbad, of wrongly accusing him online over the death of his childhood friend.

"I want justice for Mohbad. Why will his wife go online and start framing me? That's wrong."

On how he feels about the death of his friend, Primeboy said it is a very sad pain for him to bear. He added that Mohbad was not just a friend to him, but a close one whom he once accommodated at his parents' home.

