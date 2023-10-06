Why We Arrest UNICAL Law Faculty Dean...DSS

byCKN NEWS -
0


Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested and detained the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, over alleged sexual harassment of female law ststudents. 

CKNNews had reported that there were a series of protests in the institution against the university don, who was later suspended by the management of the university while an investigation into the allegations commenced immediately.

Ndifon had defended himself, claiming that the protests against him by the law students were masterminded by some persons in the faculty who had sworn to pull him down. He described the allegations as barefaced lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

Giving an update on the development in Abuja on Thursday, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that operatives of the service arrested the don and took him into custody after he refused to honour several invitations extended to him.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال