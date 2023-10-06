Why We Arrest UNICAL Law Faculty Dean...DSS

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested and detained the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, over alleged sexual harassment of female law ststudents.

CKNNews had reported that there were a series of protests in the institution against the university don, who was later suspended by the management of the university while an investigation into the allegations commenced immediately.

Ndifon had defended himself, claiming that the protests against him by the law students were masterminded by some persons in the faculty who had sworn to pull him down. He described the allegations as barefaced lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

Giving an update on the development in Abuja on Thursday, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that operatives of the service arrested the don and took him into custody after he refused to honour several invitations extended to him.