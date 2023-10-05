Breaking: Gunmen Kidnap UNICAL Professor Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Prof Cyril Ndifon, the controversial Dean of Law Faculty at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), has been kidnapped at his Akpabuyo residence in the Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River state.

A preacher, his daughter, and a landlord were kidnapped by thugs two weeks ago and are set to be released.

Prof. Ndifon had previously reported that masked men had followed him inside a church and attempted to kidnap him.

A family source said gunmen numbering about 10, stormed their residence located at Akpabuyo the outskirts of Calabar about 1am and whisked him away.

The source said: The incident happened between the hours of 12:00-1:00am on Thursday while there were asleep when we just heard a bang at our door and a voice shouted we should open the door else they would blow the door open.

“And in a split of minutes ten heavily armed men jumped over the fence into the compound and shot at the sitting room door and entered.

“On entering, they went straight Oga side broke into his room and dragged him into a waiting van and zoomed off to unknown destination.”

Confirming the kidnap in a telephone interview, Mrs. Ndifon said: “It is true that my husband was kidnapped this early morning by heavy armed men and I pray he comes back alive.

“I don’t know what he has done to deserve all these treatment. I don’t just know what to do.”

Recall that on August 14, 2023, faculty of law students staged a protest in front of the V.C’s office accusing the former dean of sexual harassment, extortion and high handedness among others.

Following the protest, the University authourities set up investigative panel to probe allegations of improprieties levelled against the suspended Dean of Law, Prof Cyril Ndifon.

The investigative panel last week submitted its report to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, expressing confidence that the report would be useful to the university serve as the a reference point to other university.

She assured that the report would be presented to the ministers of education and that of women affairs as well as, Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC) as delivered by the Panel, “nothing added, nothing removed”.