Mohbad's Death : 3rd Suspect " Primeboy " Now In Police Custody

Barely 24 hours after being declared wanted for failing to honor police invitation in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the artiste’s close friend, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, is in police custody.

CKNNews reports that Primeboy was declared wanted on Wednesday after he failed to show up at the police station two weeks after an invitation was sent to him.

The police also promised a reward of N1 million to anyone with useful tips and information that could lead to his arrest.

However, in the latest development, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, revealed on Thursday through his X-account that Primeboy has finally turned himself in.

According to him, the late Mohbad’s close ally has since been taken into custody for interrogation.

He also assured the family, friends, and fans of the late rapper, who passed away on September 12, that the police will stop at nothing to unravel the mystery behind his death and bring anyone involved in the tragedy to justice.

The statement reads, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”