Kidnapped Benue Commissioner Regains Freedom After 10 Days

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo, who was abducted more than one week ago, has regained freedom.

This was confirmed on Thursday in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Tersoo Kula.

The commissioner has since reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government, where he was abducted, Kula said.

He added that the commissioner’s release was a result of an order by the Governor, Hyacinth Alia, instructing security agents to exert intense pressure on kidnappers to secure his release.

No ransom or monetary exchange was involved in securing his release, according to the CPS.

However, the statement noted that former Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped are still in custody of the criminal.

The governor has issued a strong warning to criminals, stating that criminal activities would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The governor commended the security personnel for the feat and ordered them to keep up their efforts to free the other prisoners.

He instructed the security personnel to be brutal with criminals and make sure they are unable to operate within the state.

Abo was kidnapped by gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8 pm on September 24, 2023.