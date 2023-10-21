AGN Never Assisted My Husband, Reveals Mr Ibu's Wife

Stella Maris, wife of the veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, popular as Mr Ibu, has alleged that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), did not support her husband at all.

She accused them of exploiting her ailing husband for the sake of chasing clout.

In the viral clip shared online on Saturday, October 21, Ibu’s wife slammed AGN for lying about helping her husband and also noted that she was unhappy with how the AGN was using her husband.

Maris allegation comes after the guild had claimed it has been offering support Mr. Ibu, even before the public disclosure of his health status.

This was made known by the guild’s Director Of Communications, Kate Henshaw, in a video shared on her Instagram account on Friday.

Henshaw said the guild has remained committed to supporting its members in times of need, especially in regards to health concerns.

Recall on Wednesday, Mr Ibu shared a video announcing to his fans that he has been diagnosed with an illness that could cost him his leg.

In the video, the thespian pleaded for assistance from the general public – a move that stirred reactions from some Nigerians who questioned what the Nollywood industry is doing to help its actors.

Meanwhile, according to reports, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is said to have cleared the medical expenses of the ailing Mr Ibu through his foundation, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation.

Mr Ibu had, on Wednesday, appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid, noting that he does not want his legs to be cut off, following an undisclosed ailment.

Reacting to his appeal, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, on Friday, came to his rescue and settled all his medical bill

The foundation, in a statement on Twitter now X platform, confirmed the payment of the hospital bills.

The statement reads, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.”