Abia Singer Dies After Eating Poisoned Food At Burial Ceremony

byCKN NEWS -
0


This was an unedited post on Facebook by an individual who witnessed the incident 

"A 'popular' Abia born singer identified as Chika Ofor could better be described to have literally walked up to his death.

Reports have it that the singer left his house last night to bury a dead man and ended up dead.

 The reports went further to say that he went to perform in honour of the departed man in Amauzukwu, Umuahia, but was allegedly poisoned by friends.

It was revealed that a poison was mixed with a plate of noodles he was served. After eating same, he climbed unto the stage, introduced himself and in a couple of minutes started vomitting.

The reports also have it that he was taken into his car, where he vomited till he died. 

The following morning being today slated for the burial of the dead, the once lively singer was seen dead in his car."


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال