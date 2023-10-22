Abia Singer Dies After Eating Poisoned Food At Burial Ceremony

This was an unedited post on Facebook by an individual who witnessed the incident

"A 'popular' Abia born singer identified as Chika Ofor could better be described to have literally walked up to his death.

Reports have it that the singer left his house last night to bury a dead man and ended up dead.

The reports went further to say that he went to perform in honour of the departed man in Amauzukwu, Umuahia, but was allegedly poisoned by friends.

It was revealed that a poison was mixed with a plate of noodles he was served. After eating same, he climbed unto the stage, introduced himself and in a couple of minutes started vomitting.

The reports also have it that he was taken into his car, where he vomited till he died.

The following morning being today slated for the burial of the dead, the once lively singer was seen dead in his car."



